COVID-19 testing center opens in Calvert City, Ky.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers, we saw the need for convenient testing for the public,” said testing center manager Steve Milam. “Some people were having to wait several days to receive a COVID-19 test, and that’s too much of a risk to the community in the current pandemic state we are in. Accessible and timely testing is vital to protect the community by reducing transmission of the virus. As vaccinations roll out, laboratories are telling us that the need for testing will continue in order to see the effectiveness of the vaccine.”