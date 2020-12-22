COVID-19 testing center opens in Calvert City, Ky.

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - A new COVID-19 testing center opened in western Kentucky.
A new testing site from The Lakes COVID-19 Testing Center is located directly behind FiveStar Foodmart at the intersection of the Purchase Parkway and U.S. Highway 62 in Calvert City.
Anyone in the region can make an appointment online, by calling 270-883-3177 or visiting the facility at 75 Oak Plaza Dr.
“With rapidly rising COVID-19 numbers, we saw the need for convenient testing for the public,” said testing center manager Steve Milam. “Some people were having to wait several days to receive a COVID-19 test, and that’s too much of a risk to the community in the current pandemic state we are in. Accessible and timely testing is vital to protect the community by reducing transmission of the virus. As vaccinations roll out, laboratories are telling us that the need for testing will continue in order to see the effectiveness of the vaccine.”
Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
