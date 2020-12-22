Incoming state’s attorney favors return to indoor dinning in Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Incoming Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez believes indoor dining is possible under the Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions.
“With proper mitigation efforts and following the guidelines set forth by the governor we can properly have safe indoor dining,” said Cervantez.
He admitted personal opinion conflicts with the current state regulations.
“We’re responsible for giving legal advice to the county and to other agencies such as the Jackson County Health Department. The question of whether we want to prosecute that because ultimately we want a safe community, we want a thriving community, we want a community that’s succeeding and growing and so we want to support our business owner’s small business and big business a like,” he explained.
Restaurants thrive best when customers can dine-in.
Cervantez said he believes guidelines work.
“You’re talking about making sure that our occupancy rates are cut to about a quarter of what the normal occupancy rates are,” he said.
Cervantez said he’ll work with the establishments to stay safe.
“I want to see steps once the Public Health Department goes out. Steps where the health department is working with that particular restaurant to try and find the solutions to the problems that were having so we don’t have to pull that restaurant license,” said Cervantez.
His overall mission is to help all the local businesses.
“Ultimately I don’t want to take a restaurant license or support the taking of a restaurant license from anybody but ultimately safety is first and foremost,” he said. “Whatever I can do to support small business I’ll do that. And we have to come together at this time. Not make this a red or blue issue make it a public safety issue.”
