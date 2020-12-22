Carbondale Police search for tired slashing suspect

By Jessica Ladd | December 22, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 3:33 PM

CARBONDLAE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating several tire slashing incidents from the last few months.  

Officers collected still images from a nearby surveillance video camera which shows the suspect.  

The department is asking for the assistance of the community in identifying the suspect in the photos.

The suspect appears to be a tall skinny male.  

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.  

The investigations into the incidents are active an ongoing.

