Carbondale Police search for tired slashing suspect

CARBONDLAE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department is investigating several tire slashing incidents from the last few months.
Officers collected still images from a nearby surveillance video camera which shows the suspect.
The department is asking for the assistance of the community in identifying the suspect in the photos.
The suspect appears to be a tall skinny male.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
The investigations into the incidents are active an ongoing.
