Carbondale Police search for missing teen

Carbondale Police search for missing teen
Officers learned Garren Wolf, 19 years old, who also goes by “Raven” and “Hailee,” was last seen on 12-19-2020 at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue. (Source: Carbondale Police)
By Jessica Ladd | December 22, 2020 at 3:03 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 3:03 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 20 at 2:32 a.m., officers of the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue in reference to a report of a missing adult.  

Officers learned Garren Wolf, 19, who also goes by “Raven” and “Hailee,” was last seen on December 19 at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue.  

Garren is described as 5′09″ tall, approximately 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.  

Garren was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black or brown shirt and blue jeans.  

Garren may have been dropped off at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Dec. 19 at 4:00 p.m. in Harrisburg, Ill.

If you have seen Garren or know of his current whereabouts, please contact the department at 618- 457-3200.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.