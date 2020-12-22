Carbondale Police search for missing teen

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 20 at 2:32 a.m., officers of the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue in reference to a report of a missing adult.
Officers learned Garren Wolf, 19, who also goes by “Raven” and “Hailee,” was last seen on December 19 at approximately 2:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Garren is described as 5′09″ tall, approximately 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.
Garren was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black or brown shirt and blue jeans.
Garren may have been dropped off at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Dec. 19 at 4:00 p.m. in Harrisburg, Ill.
If you have seen Garren or know of his current whereabouts, please contact the department at 618- 457-3200.
