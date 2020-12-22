Cape Girardeau County Courthouse to operate at Phase One beginning Dec. 28

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will begin operating at Phase One on December 28.
The courthouse is currently operating at Phase Zero.
These operations will remain in effect until further notice.
The Phase One guidelines are as follows:
- No person exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who has been exposed to a person with symptoms may enter the facility.
- Personnel will be positioned at every public entrance to turn away any person who is prohibited by this order from entering the building.
- Aside form court personnel, only litigants, witnesses and attorneys will be admitted to the building. Family members and supports must remain outside.
- A maximum of ten people per public room is encouraged where possible. This number will not include court personnel.
- The use of face masks is required.
- Everyone will exercise social distancing. Tap markers will be placed to the floor to help keep everyone six feet apart.
- Court personnel will work in shifts when possible and vulnerable court personnel will work from home.
- All facilities will be cleaned as much as possible and everyone will practice good handwashing and protective hygiene.
- All jury trials will remain suspended through February 28, 2021.
- Matters involving vulnerable individuals may be taken by video conferencing where possible and, when not possible, continuances shall be granted liberally.
- All other facilities in the 32nd Circuit shall remain operating at Phase Two.
