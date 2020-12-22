Cape Girardeau city officials urge use of COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - In its second week of availability to the public, the coronavirus vaccine is steadily making its way to the public.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox encouraged residents to take the virus vaccine upon availability.
“I would encourage citizens to think seriously about getting the vaccine for COVID,” said Fox.
He said he knows people are worried about the vaccine’s side effects; however, that shouldn’t the main focus.
“Everything you take, whether it’s an over the counter drug or prescription drug, has some side effects,” he said.
He said most side effects are rare and they don’t affect a lot of people.
“We need to protect ourselves. We need to protect our families and those we love. And those we work with,” Fox added.
Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson also reminded residents to protect themselves over the holidays.
“It’s going to be a weird holiday season. It’s not going to always be the most fun. It’s not going to be a regular time. But hopefully we only have one, where it’s an off-holiday season,” said Presson.
Presson said everyone should be extra thankful for the local medical professionals who continue to work hard by following CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.
“So, everybody band together, socially distance, wear your masks and use hand sanitizer. Wash your hands. It’s for the good of everybody, it’s for the good of your family,” he said.
Mayor Bob Fox has recovered since testing positive for COVID-19 on November 9.
