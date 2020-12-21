Southeast Mo. woman charged after child dies from Fentanyl exposure

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was charged in connection to the death of a child in May.
Stephanie Durbin was charged with abuse or neglect of a child - resulting in death.
Her bond was set at $100,000 cash only, with special bond conditions.
Durbin’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for January 7.
According to court documents, officers responded to a Cape Girardeau home on Sunday, May 17 for a report of an unresponsive child.
The child was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Court documents state the cause of death listed in the autopsy report was “acute Fentanyl intoxication” and her death was classified as a homicide.
Investigators say at the time of child’s death, she was in the care of Stephanie Durbin.
One person investigators talked to said they knew Durbin to use Fentanyl frequently, and told investigators they saw Durbin use what they believed to be the drug on Saturday night, May 16.
According to a statement from a doctor and medical consultant in the court documents, the child’s “lethal dose would have started working in 2-3 minutes after exposure, and her death would have rapidly ensued a few minutes later.”
