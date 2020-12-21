S7HD surpasses 1,000 free COVID-19 tests

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported that 162 free COVID-19 tests were completed at the drive-thru, mobile COVID-19 testing event on Saturday, December 19 at the S7HD Massac County Clinic location.
This event had the largest turnout Southern Seven had seen at the free testing clinics.
Southern Seven Health Department has conducted 1,063 free COVID-19 tests in their region since mobile testing began in September.
Illinois Department of Public Health and HR Support conducted the tests.
This was the thirteenth drive-thru test Southern Seven has hosted in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.
As the virus continues to sweep across the region, S7HD encourages all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
It is through testing that the health department can effectively track this disease and prevent its spread.
For more details about the COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit, or for questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.
