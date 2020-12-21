Man dead after reported shooting in Calloway Co., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man is dead after a shooting in western Kentucky.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Tuesday as Luis A. Mancilla, Jr.
The coroner’s office was trying to find his relatives, who were believed to all live in California. By Tuesday afternoon, the coroner’s office was able to contact them.
On Monday, December 21 around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail for a reported shooting.
When they arrived, they say they found a man outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.
The 53-year-old Murray man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. by the Calloway County coroner.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to deputies, they believe this is an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the community.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.