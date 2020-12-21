279 new cases of COVID-19 in Perry County, Ill. since last report on Thurs.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 279 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Thursday.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 1,896.
The health department also reported one additional death, a man in his 80s.
According to the health department, 227 of the positive cases are located in the correctional facility in Perry County, and are not included in the breakdown below.
They say the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and fully cooperating with them.
Friday, Dec. 18
- Females - one under 5, one under 19, one in her 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in her 60s and one in her 80s
- Males - two under 6, two in their 20s, three in their 40s, five in their 50s and one in his 70s
Saturday, Dec. 19
- Females - one in her 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s and two in their 70s
- Males - two in their 20s, three in their 30s, one in his 40s, one in his 50s and two in their 70s
Sunday, Dec. 20
- Females - one in her 40s, one in her 50s and one in her 60s
- Males - one in his 40s and one in his 60s
Monday, Dec. 21
- Females - one under 19 and two in their 40s
- Males - one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 50s
The summary of total confirmed cases (1,896) includes:
- Active cases - 456
- Released from isolation - 1,394
- Deaths - 46
