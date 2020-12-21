Mild today and Tuesday

Clouds will slowly but surely move out of the Heartland through the morning hours. Lots of sunshine expected through the afternoon, but winds will pick up too. Winds could gust higher than 20 mph at times. Highs today will be well above average. All of the Heartland will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight will be cold as lows dip back to the freezing mark. Tuesday brings more sunshine, but temperatures won’t be quite as mild as today. Scattered rain will move into the area on Wednesday and continue for Wednesday evening. Then temperatures will turn much, much colder for Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Some areas may not even make it above freezing for high temperatures.