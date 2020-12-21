Man charged with arson after camper fire

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was charged in connection to a camper fire.
Anthony T. Davis, 23, of Murray, was charged with second-degree arson.
On Sunday, December 20 around 1 p.m., Calloway County sheriff’s deputies responded to Skylark Road for a report of a camper on fire.
They said they found Davis at the scene with burn-related injuries. He was taken to Mayfield, Ky. for treatment, where he fled from authorities.
The sheriff’s office got an arrest warrant for Davis.
On Monday, Dec. 21 around 7 a.m., they received information from Kentucky State Police that Davis was possibly in the area of Skylark Road. When deputies responded to the area, they say they found Davis in a vehicle that had been reported stolen overnight.
KSP troopers are handling the stolen vehicle investigation and any associated charges related to the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.