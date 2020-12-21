IDPH reports 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 4,699 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 98 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 905,069 cases, including 15,299 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
To date, 12,520,979 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.
As of Sunday night, 4,460 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
