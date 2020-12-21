Heartland reacts to nearly $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Politicians in Washington, D.C. approved a well-awaited COVID-19 stimulus relief package.
It came nearly nine months after the first round of the stimulus package.
This time, congressed passed a nearly $900 billion CARES Act.
John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, knows this package came overdue to many Americans
“The COVID relief package came probably later than it should of, probably not as big as it should have been, but I think its going to provide an important support to the national economy, to the local economy,” said Shaw.
Shaw said that lump sum of money will help individuals and businesses.
“The stimulus checks of $600 to most people will be helpful. I think small business relief packages will be helpful, I think everything from vaccine distribution, rental relief,” he said.
But Carterville citizen Jerry Gulley thinks that $600 is not enough.
“I think 1,200 a month for the next 2 or 3 months till a lot of people get back on their feet. That would be a little more appropriate but what can you expect from Washington,” said Gulley.
Gulley said as soon as the last stimulus relief bill was put out another should have been worked out 30 days later.
“It’s exactly what we expected not enough and a little bit too late,” said Gulley.
After discussions that did not get anywhere for a while, Shaw thinks this effort is better than none.
“The political environment where there’s so much contention and division, I think this is a reasonable attempt to solidify the economy,” he said.
He said we should continue to expect the stimulus conversations.
“We will see more stimulus legislation I think that’s certain,” he said.
The $600 deposit will come to individuals who earned less than $99,000.
A family of four can earn up to $2,400.
Also in the bill is also a $300 bonus for federal unemployment benefits.
On top of helping just individuals, the bills also has rental assistance, an extension of the small business paycheck protection program, funding for Coronavirus testing and also funding for the COVID-19 vaccine.
