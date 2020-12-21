Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 20 more COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 21.
December 18
- 2 females in their 40s
- 2 females in their 50s
- 1 male in their 60s
- 2 females in their 80s
December 19
- 1 female in their 40s
- 1 female in their 60s
December 20
- 1 female in their 40s
- 1 male in their 70s
December 21
- 2 female in their teens
- 1 female in their 20s
- 2 females in their 30s
- 1 male in their 40s
- 1 male in their 50s
- 1 female in their 50s
- 1 male in their 60s
According to the health department, there have been 512 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- 10 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case died
- 468 people have recovered
- 31 people are currently isolating at home
- 3 people currently hospitalized
Hamilton County Health Department said it continues to investigate each case ensuring the isolation of the positive patient.
