Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 20 more COVID-19 cases
Hamilton County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 21. (Source: U.S. Department of Energy)
By Jessica Ladd | December 21, 2020 at 5:24 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 5:07 AM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, December 21.

December 18

  • 2 females in their 40s
  • 2 females in their 50s
  • 1 male in their 60s
  • 2 females in their 80s

December 19

  • 1 female in their 40s
  • 1 female in their 60s

December 20

  • 1 female in their 40s
  • 1 male in their 70s

December 21

  • 2 female in their teens
  • 1 female in their 20s
  • 2 females in their 30s
  • 1 male in their 40s
  • 1 male in their 50s
  • 1 female in their 50s
  • 1 male in their 60s

According to the health department, there have been 512 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • 10 people who were a positive lab-confirmed case died
  • 468 people have recovered
  • 31 people are currently isolating at home
  • 3 people currently hospitalized

Hamilton County Health Department said it continues to investigate each case ensuring the isolation of the positive patient.

