Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 21.
Gov. Andy Beshear also announced that several long-term care facilities in the commonwealth began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Most assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities have enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program implementing COVID-19 vaccination. Walgreens and CVS are providing services to the facilities, including follow-up visits.
Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across Kentucky and 11 additional states the week of Dec. 21, including many in rural and urban areas.
Long-term care facilities where residents began receiving the vaccine today from Walgreens included Signature Healthcare of Summerfield and Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, in Louisville, and Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
Beshear confirmed an additional 1,765 cases reported in Kentucky on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 242,321.
An additional 26 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Sunday’s update. The total number of deaths due to the virus is now reported at 2,397.
Positivity rate for the state of Kentucky on a seven-day rolling average is now at 8.73 percent.
A total of 3,267,981 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Other information provided in Sunday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,607
- Patients currently in ICU: 403
- Patients currently on ventilator: 226
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional details will be provided in Monday’s update.
