2 facing robbery charges in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 20 at approximately 12:11 a.m., the Murray Police Department responded to a residence on Highway 121 North in reference to a home invasion robbery.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple individuals who stated three individuals broke into their residence while one was armed with a firearm and assaulted one of the residents.
Through investigation, detectives sought charges against Austin Brown (18) of Murray, for Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Impersonating a Peace Officer.
Kenneth Walls JR (18) of Murray, was also arrested and is facing a Robbery 1st Degree charge.
Both individuals were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
