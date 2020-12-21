2 facing robbery charges in Murray

On December 20 at approximately 12:11 a.m., the Murray Police Department responded to a residence on Highway 121 North in reference to a home invasion robbery. (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jessica Ladd | December 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 2:10 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - On December 20 at approximately 12:11 a.m., the Murray Police Department responded to a residence on Highway 121 North in reference to a home invasion robbery.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with multiple individuals who stated three individuals broke into their residence while one was armed with a firearm and assaulted one of the residents.

Through investigation, detectives sought charges against Austin Brown (18) of Murray, for Robbery 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Impersonating a Peace Officer.

Kenneth Walls JR (18) of Murray, was also arrested and is facing a Robbery 1st Degree charge.

Both individuals were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

