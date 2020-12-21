Cave-in-Rock Ferry temporarily closed due to high winds

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch | December 21, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 11:17 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry made a final run around 10:50 a.m. after winds shifted to create hazardous river conditions. The ferry reported sustained winds of about 20 miles per hour with gusts of 35 miles per hour in mid-river at the crossing.

Winds are expected to remain high until about sundown.

The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill. It normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week.

It carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.

