Cave-in-Rock Ferry temporarily closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ferry made a final run around 10:50 a.m. after winds shifted to create hazardous river conditions. The ferry reported sustained winds of about 20 miles per hour with gusts of 35 miles per hour in mid-river at the crossing.
Winds are expected to remain high until about sundown.
The ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill. It normally operates from 6 a.m. to 9:50 p.m., seven days a week.
It carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.