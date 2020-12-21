Mo. State Hwy. Patrol investigating death at Butler Co. Jail

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a death at the Butler County Jail.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said they requested a highway patrol investigation.
According to Sheriff Dobbs, 35-year-old Noah Burke had been at the jail for about four days and was in the quarantine pod when corrections officers found him unresponsive around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19.
The sheriff said Burke was in jail on felony nonsupport charges.
Autopsy results revealed no trauma involved in Burke’s death, said Sheriff Dobbs.
Investigators are waiting for toxicology results.
