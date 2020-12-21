1 arrested, 1 sought in connection with numerous break-ins in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ill. (KFVS) - One man has been arrested and another is sought in connection with break-ins at numerous manufactured homes on a storage lot owned by Kentucky Dream Homes on Coleman Road.
The break-ins were reported to Paducah police on Nov. 25.
Dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, water heaters, sinks and other items were stolen.
A Deputy began an investigation and soon learned one of the stolen dishwashers was being sold by Joppa, Illinois, resident Raymond Derry.
During an undercover operation, the Deputy contacted Derry and made arrangements to purchase the dishwasher.
When Derry arrived for the sale, he was arrested by Massac County authorities and Illinois State Police.
Paducah detectives, along with Illinois authorities, searched Derry’s home and located several of the stolen items.
They were released to a representative of Kentucky Dream Homes.
Derry, 35, was arrested on a warrant charging him with five counts of third-degree burglary.
He was booked into Massac County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
During an interview, Derry said that he had committed the burglary with assistance from Leonard Greenfield.
He said some of the other stolen items could be found in Greenfield’s possession, so authorities obtained a search warrant and searched Greenfield’s home.
There, they found three dishwashers, a refrigerator, a range and other items stolen from Kentucky Dream Homes.
Greenfield, 46, was charged in a warrant with seven counts of third-degree burglary.
Police believe Greenfield has left the area.
The investigation is continuing.
Paducah police would like to the Massac County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police for their assistance.
Anyone with information about Greenfield’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
