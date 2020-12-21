Above average temperatures continue tomorrow. Rain on Wednesday.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny for much of the day but clouds will begin to increase from west to east late. It will be warm with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight tomorrow night into Wednesday. Rain will become likely as a cold front moves into the area on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the 50s ahead of the front but temperatures will fall rapidly behind the cold front. There is a slight chance a few areas could see rain change to snow before ending.