Above average temperatures continue tomorrow. Rain on Wednesday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. It was a very pleasant day across the Heartland with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above average in most areas. We will continue with the mild temperatures this evening with clear skies as readings slowly fall into the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny for much of the day but clouds will begin to increase from west to east late. It will be warm with highs in the middle 50s. Clouds will continue to thicken overnight tomorrow night into Wednesday. Rain will become likely as a cold front moves into the area on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be in the 50s ahead of the front but temperatures will fall rapidly behind the cold front. There is a slight chance a few areas could see rain change to snow before ending.
Christmas Eve and Christmas will be much colder across the Heartland. We will likely see partly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 30s and lows dropping into the teens Christmas morning.
