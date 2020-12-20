Holidays crucial time for SEMO Food Bank

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The holidays are the time people are a most generous and the SEMO Food Bank is still receiving charitable donations despite COVID-19.
“The holidays are really about the busiest time of the year for us,” said Lisa Church.
Church is with SEMO Food Bank. She said despite the pandemic, they’re fortunate to not see a drop in donations.
“We were worried that we would see donations perhaps have decreased, but right now I think people are still focused on supporting those causes that take care of people’s basic human needs.”
Church said the holidays are a crucial time for the food bank.
“I would say that 60 percent of the donations that we receive from individuals come within those last two months of the year,” said Church.
They would not be able purchase additional food without those donors.
“It’s the holidays, and it’s the time of year people are counting their blessings and they want to share those blessings with others,” said Church.
Although restaurants and stores are mostly open in Missouri, Church said she still sees the financial effect COVID-19 has on families.
“A lot of people may have returned to work, but they still have high needs,” said Church. “Because they were out of work for some time and they are trying to catch back up.”
Church explained she is pleased with what they have done in the past couple of months, and hoped to continue in the same direction after the holidays wrap up.
“We know that the need is still there and its even greater this year than what it has been in the past,” said Church.
If you are interested in donating, KFVS12 is the partnering with the SEMO Food bank. You can click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.