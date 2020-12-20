Missouri DHSS director signs standing order for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

“The first week of vaccinations among health care workers in Missouri went extremely well,” said Williams. “We are appreciative of the health care systems for quickly executing their plans in order to administer the Pfizer vaccines as efficiently as possible. This is just the beginning, and there are thousands of health care workers still to be vaccinated. Our supply from our federal partners will dictate the speed at which these vaccinations can continue to occur, and we will continue to be flexible and adapt to any changes that may be presented to us.”