Missouri DHSS director signs standing order for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) signed the standing order for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine administration, after final review today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
“The first week of vaccinations among health care workers in Missouri went extremely well,” said Williams. “We are appreciative of the health care systems for quickly executing their plans in order to administer the Pfizer vaccines as efficiently as possible. This is just the beginning, and there are thousands of health care workers still to be vaccinated. Our supply from our federal partners will dictate the speed at which these vaccinations can continue to occur, and we will continue to be flexible and adapt to any changes that may be presented to us.”
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18.
It is a series of two doses administered four weeks apart.
It is now advised that each person should be monitored by their provider for 15 minutes following vaccination for both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm as the injection, nausea and vomiting, and fever.
“We’ve been incredibly encouraged by how many people are choosing to be vaccinated,” said Williams. “Shipments received from Pfizer and Moderna this week will continue to serve the most vulnerable to COVID-19 -- our patient-facing health care workers and long-term care staff and residents.”
Residents and providers are encouraged to learn more about COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri at www.MOStopsCovid.com.
“We encourage Missourians to take time to learn about the vaccine, get their questions answered and consider vaccination to help protect themselves and their loved ones. We can see the day when vaccinations, along with social distancing, wearing face masks and good handwashing, will get us to a better place together,” said Williams.
