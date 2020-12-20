Hundreds of toys given to families in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Hundreds of toys were given out to families of Cape Girardeau County on Sunday.
It’s part of the Toys for Tots Program ran by the Marine Corps League.
People were able to come by and get their bag full of toys for their children this Christmas.
People we talked with said they couldn’t be more grateful.
“We have 8 kids and it helps us a lot,” John Killian said. “It’s hard for 2 people to get gifts for 8 kids and it helps us a lot.”
Toys for Tots Coordinator Matt McGill said it was a great year to see all the support from so many people and loves helping people out.
“It’s about knowing we did something, came together as a community, and this year the community really came out and helped us,” McGill said. “There was a lot of outpouring of support because of the COVID and I am very thankful to live in a community that comes together in a time of need.”
This year, the Marine Corps League partnered with the Cape Jaycees organization where they provided thousands of gifts to children in Cape Girardeau city,
The Marine Corps also served Bollinger, Scott and Stoddard Counties.
