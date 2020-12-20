First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to be drying out and warming up over the next few days, although that could be a slow process today. Areas of fog and low clouds this morning will likely be slow to break up in some areas today (as is typical this time of year) although there should be gradual clearing from west to east. Highs look to be about 44 to 50, dependent on how quickly it clears in each location. Monday and Tuesday should be mainly sunny and relatively mild with highs in the 50s, although with a cool west wind on Monday.