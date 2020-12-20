First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The second half of next week looks active, as a deep upper trough brings a quick arctic outbreak Thursday and Friday. Rain will develop with southwest winds on Wednesday, but a strong cold front will blast through on Wednesday evening. Rain may change briefly to a bit of snow Wednesday evening, but it looks it will dry out very quickly so no significant accumulation is currently expected. A deep upper trough over the Great Lakes will make for a cold and blustery Christmas Eve day. A few flurries are possible but the main story will be wind chills in the teens and 20s. Christmas Eve looks dry but cold and breezy. Christmas morning will be the coldest morning of the season thus far, but the afternoon will be sunny and less windy…with highs back above freezing.