First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Sunshine broke through the clouds and fog in some locations today, though southeastern counties remained mainly cloudy. Some clouds are likely to hang around overnight….but Monday and Tuesday are now looking clear and dry. Highs on Monday afternoon should range from about 55 to 60, but a gusty west wind will give us a bit of a wind chill factor. Tuesday may be a touch cooler, but should be less windy so it may be the nicer day.
The second half of next week looks active, as a deep upper trough brings a quick arctic outbreak Thursday and Friday. Rain will develop with southwest winds on Wednesday, but a strong cold front will blast through on Wednesday evening. Rain may change briefly to a bit of snow Wednesday evening, but it looks it will dry out very quickly so no significant accumulation is currently expected. A deep upper trough over the Great Lakes will make for a cold and blustery Christmas Eve day. A few flurries are possible but the main story will be wind chills in the teens and 20s. Christmas Eve looks dry but cold and breezy. Christmas morning will be the coldest morning of the season thus far, but the afternoon will be sunny and less windy…with highs back above freezing.
