FIRST ALERT: Mild start to the week, freezing temps arrive Christmas Eve

(KFVS) - Highs look to be about 44 to 50, dependent on how quickly it clears in each location.
Monday and Tuesday should be mainly sunny and relatively mild with highs in the 50s, although with a cool west wind on Monday.
Major changes develop later in the week as a strong weather system brings rain on Wednesday followed by a quick shot of arctic air on Thursday.
Rain on Wednesday could change briefly to some snow Wednesday night, but it looks like we’ll be drying out as temps fall behind the front.
It will be cold and blustery on Thursday with cold air aloft bringing clouds and flurries, but no accumulation is likely…and by Christmas Eve night we should be clearing, but quite cold with temps dropping through the 20s.
Christmas Day will be cold but sunny and less windy. Next weekend is currently looking cool, with a chance of rain by next Sunday.
