Egyptian Health Department reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who died due to complications of COVID-19.
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 20, 2020, of 29 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 2 in their 20′s, 2 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s, 3 in their 80′s
o Male: 3 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 70′s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 50′s
o Male: 1 in their 60′s
White County
o Female: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20′s, 1 in their 40′s, 1 in their 50′s, 5 in their 80′s, 1 in their 90′s
o Male: 1 in their 30′s, 1 in their 60′s, 1 in their 70′s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,646 lab confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,072 lab-confirmed positives, including 16 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 309 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
