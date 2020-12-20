Beshear praises Moderna vaccine shipment, reports weekly decline in COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear in Sunday’s update commended the authorization of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, saying with shipments arriving in the state, the new vaccines will soon be administered to health care workers.
“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” Beshear said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”
In Sunday’s report, Beshear said positive case numbers within the commonwealth continue to fall, even as exponential growth brings more deaths.
“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before. That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working,” Beshear said. “But remember, deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now.”
Beshear confirmed an additional 1,765 cases reported in Kentucky Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 242,321.
An additional 26 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Sunday’s update. The total number of deaths due to the virus is now reported at 2,397.
Positivity rate for the state of Kentucky on a seven-day rolling average is now at 8.73 percent.
Other information provided in Sunday’s report includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized: 1,607
- Patients currently in ICU: 403
- Patients currently on ventilator: 226
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional details will be provided in Monday’s update.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
