MNVM holds virtual Wreaths Across America event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) held a virtual Wreaths Across America event where hundreds of people viewed the service online.
Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is carried out to remember, honor and teach at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as 2,100 other locations across the Unites States.
MNVM Operations Coordinator DeAnna Kluender said it’s important to honor these that put their lives on the line for our freedom.
It is also important to make sure they did it in a safe manner due to COVID-19.
“Even though we can’t gather together, these men and women still need to be honored,” Kluender said. “So we wanted to make sure that we provided that for everyone in a safe way by doing it virtually and live streaming it because the sacrifices the men and women made shouldn’t ever be forgotten, whether we are in the COVID situation or not.”
Individuals could also sponsor a wreath, either specified for a particular person or for the veterans in general.
They had wreaths set out for each branch of the military, the merchant marines and for the MIA-POW as well.
