Heartlander finds perfect Christmas gift for stepmom

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many people cannot visit their loved ones this holiday because of COVID-19, leaving them in search for the “perfect gift,” despite their absence this Christmas.
“What do you get for someone that is missing their other half?” said Susan Abney.
Susan Abney wanted to get a special gift for her stepmom, who lost her best friend of 40 years.
The perfect present? A personalized guitar, to symbolize the two’s mutual love for music.
“I really wanted to find something that would mean a lot to her just because of everything that has gone on this year. She really needs that extra bit of love and goodness this holiday season,” said Abney.
While she must ship the present this year, because of the pandemic, Abney said that doesn’t take the value away from it.
“I couldn’t have someone physically make it for me in time for Christmas, so I’m grateful for amazon and they had something close enough to what I wanted,” said Abney.
“When she gets it, she’ll know it’s from me and I’m sure she will cry, because we miss him terribly,” said Abney.
This year shoppers said they are shopping later and local for Christmas gifts.
“Stock is done on some stuff so if you’re looking for something specific it can be harder,” said Ashley Sexton.
“It’s been nice to go around local shopping because there are items that are out here that I wouldn’t find elsewhere,” said Renee Kunstmuller.
“I hope she really likes it and I hope it means a lot to her this year,” said Abney.
If you do plan to give loved one’s gifts in person this Christmas, Abney hopes people take precautions for both themselves and their loved ones.
