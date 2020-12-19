First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a chilly, dreary and damp Saturday, we’re looking for much improved conditions over the next few days. Light rain and drizzle is still likely early tonight, especially from the Bootheel into Ky and Tn….but gradually the precip should push off to the east. Some fog may develop during the overnight as we continue with moist southwest breezes. Sunday will be nicer, but it may take a while to lose any morning clouds and fog. Highs on Sunday afternoon should be about 45 to 50, depending on sunshine. Monday should be mainly sunny and downright balmy, with highs of about 55 to 60.
Big changes next week! We start the week mild, but a deep upper trough dives into the Ohio Valley Thursday with arctic air….for a quick Christmas cold snap. Rain on Wednesday may change to a bit of snow before ending….and there may be some flurries Thursday due to very cold air aloft. But the bigger story will be the cold and blustery conditions on Thursday. Christmas Eve will be dry but cold…and Christmas Day will be sunny and cold but with much less wind.
