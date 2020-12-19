First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a chilly, dreary and damp Saturday, we’re looking for much improved conditions over the next few days. Light rain and drizzle is still likely early tonight, especially from the Bootheel into Ky and Tn….but gradually the precip should push off to the east. Some fog may develop during the overnight as we continue with moist southwest breezes. Sunday will be nicer, but it may take a while to lose any morning clouds and fog. Highs on Sunday afternoon should be about 45 to 50, depending on sunshine. Monday should be mainly sunny and downright balmy, with highs of about 55 to 60.