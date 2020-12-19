FIRST ALERT: Dreary start to the weekend

(KFVS) - Not much temp range today with most of us stuck in the low to mid 40s.
Rain pushes off to the east this evening…and Sunday is looking much more pleasant with decreasing clouds and milder afternoon temperatures.
The week ahead will start out dry and mild.
By mid-week a strong weather system will be diving in from the northwest.
Wednesday will be windy and wet ahead of a strong cold front.
The front looks to move through on Wednesday night, with windy and much colder conditions on Thursday.
There could be a brief mix to snow Wednesday night behind the front but this is looking like a mostly dry system…and Thursday and Friday should be cold and mainly dry.
Thursday will bring the worst wind chill conditions, but by Christmas afternoon winds will decrease and it will be a bit warmer.
