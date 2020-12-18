What you need to know Dec. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, December 18.
It’s another cold and frosty morning in the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the low to mid 20s.
This afternoon will be dry and slightly warmer.
Highs will be in the upper 40s, with some areas reaching 50.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day.
Overnight will be warmer, thanks to thicker cloud cover.
Rain moves into the Heartland on Saturday.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s.
Sunshine returns on Sunday.
Next week will start off partly sunny and very mild for this time of the year.
We will see highs in the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.
A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain followed by much colder air for Christmas.
- Satellite photos obtained Friday by The Associated Press show that Iran has begun construction on a site at its underground nuclear facility.
- U.S. authorities are expressing increased alarm about an intrusion into computer systems around the globe that officials suspect was carried out by Russia.
- The head of the FDA said late Thursday that his agency will move to quickly authorize the second COVID-19 vaccine, the one that is made by Moderna.
- Health officials explain the COVID-19 vaccine delivery process in southeast Missouri.
- Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents.
- It’s a hurry up and wait moment on Capitol Hill as congressional negotiators on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package struggle through a handful of remaining snags.
Misinformation around the pandemic has endured as vexingly as the virus itself.
Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who first donned a helmet, cape and jetpack to play Boba Fett in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Thursday.
A Cape Girardeau woman, who spent a week in the hospital fighting COVID-19 says she will happily get the vaccine when it is her turn.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.