Light rain expected Saturday

Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon and evening, but your Friday evening plans will be dry. Scattered light rain will sneak into parts of southeast Missouri by the morning hours on Saturday and continue to spread east through the day. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. On Saturday, even with the clouds and scattered rain, temperatures will still be about average for this time of year in the lower to mid 40s. The sunshine returns on Sunday. We are watching a strong cold front by the middle of next week that will bring much colder weather back to the Heartland by Christmas Eve.