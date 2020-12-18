Legendary Heartland radio broadcaster ‘Cousin Carl’ dies at 80

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bill Anderson or “Cousin Carl” as he’s more known, died early Friday morning, December 18.
He was 80.
Anderson developed the character of Cousin Carl at a radio station in Oklahoma. He would do the character during the show and then switch to his normal voice for the newscasts. No one in the community realized they were the same man.
In 1961, he received the Country Music DJ of the Year Award at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
Life eventually led him to the Sikeston, Mo. AM station KSIM in 1979. After that station sold, he bought the morning slot from an FM station in Portageville, Mo., and decided to sell and produce his own show. Truck Stop Radio was another success.
Several years later, Anderson followed his dream of owning his own station and was awarded the license for KWKZ 106.1. In the beginning the offices and studio were located in the First National Bank, now the Montgomery Bank, building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
The Cousin Carl Show became one of the most-recognized shows in the Heartland.
Anderson is the father of former KFVS anchor Diane Anderson.
