Jackson Co. woman killed in single-vehicle rollover crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ava, Illinois woman was killed in a late night crash in Jackson County on Thursday, December 17.
Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Ava Road, about a half mile north of Winter Texan Lane in rural Ava.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Cassandra R. Doerner was traveling southbound when her 2017 Infiniti went off of the right side of the road and hit an embankment for a private driveway.
The vehicle rolled multiple times.
Doerner was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the 40-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
Crews with Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Ava Fire Department and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash.
