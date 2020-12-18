I-24 eastbound down to 1 lane due to crash on Tennessee River Bridge

MARSHALL-LIVINSTON COUNTY LINE, Ky. (KFVS) - One eastbound lane of Interstate 24 is closed to traffic due to a crash on the Tennessee River Bridge at the Marshall-Livingston County line on Friday morning, December 18.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a SEMI truck and a passenger vehicle collided on the bridge due to slick conditions caused by freezing fog around sunrise. Temperatures rose in this area shortly after sunrise, which melted a thin layer of ice.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
I-24 is expected to be restricted to one lane in this area until 10 a.m.
Drivers can self-detour by taking the U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 interchange to U.S. 62 eastbound, then take KY 453 north to return to I-24 at exit 31.
