Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,828 new COVID-19 cases and 181 additional deaths on Thursday.
Currently, there are 4,804 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,063 are in the ICU and 575 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 10 percent.
A total of 879,428 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14,835 deaths.
Currently, 12,147,3093 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.