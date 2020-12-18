First Alert: Slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s another cold and frosty morning in the Heartland.
Wake-up temps are in the low to mid 20s.
This afternoon will be dry and slightly warmer.
Highs will be in the upper 40s, with some areas reaching 50.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day.
Overnight will be warmer, thanks to thicker cloud cover.
Rain moves into the Heartland on Saturday.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s.
Sunshine returns on Sunday.
Next week will start off partly sunny and very mild for this time of the year.
We will see highs in the middle to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.
A strong cold front will move through the area on Wednesday bringing a chance of rain followed by much colder air for Christmas.
