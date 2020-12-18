First Alert Friday Forecast

We’re going to finish out the work week with dry and slightly warmer conditions today…..although it will still be cool and a bit breezy. After a clear, cold and frosty morning we’ll see increasing mainly high clouds, but afternoon temps should still end up in the mid 40s to near 50. Clouds will continue to increase tonight, which should keep overnight temps above freezing for a change. Saturday will be cloudy, cool and damp with periods of mainly light rain. The best chance of rain looks to be over southeastern counties on Saturday, but even northwestern counties will be cloudy, cool and damp. By Sunday, however, we’ll be drier and a bit warmer again to round out the weekend.
The upcoming week will start out mild and dry, but will end quite a bit colder. A cold front will bring clouds and a chance of rain on Wednesday. Rain could end as a brief period of snow Wednesday evening but amounts look to be minimal. The bigger story will be a quick shot of arctic air just in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. There may be a few flurries around on Thursday, but this will be the coldest weather of the season so far with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens and 20s to end the week.
