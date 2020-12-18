Driver seriously injured after crashing into tree, metal building

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to a serious crash in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday afternoon, December 17.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., approximately six miles east of Chaffee.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), Theodore W. Cowgur was driving westbound on County Road 223 when his minivan went off of the left side of the road, hit a tree and then traveled into an unoccupied metal building.
The 38-year-old Chaffee man was seriously injured in the crash. He was transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
MSHP said it is not clear if Cowgur was wearing a seat belt.
The minivan sustained extensive damage and towed from the scene.
