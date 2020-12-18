Chaffee, Mo. school principal and custodian spread Christmas cheer

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Chaffee Elementary School principal and custodian greeted students on Friday morning, December 18 from the roof dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
In started in 2019 when Principal Dr. Jennifer Vandeven and custodian Steve Enderle got together to try to come up with something fun to do on the last day of school before break.
This year, when they saw the weather wasn’t going to be too bad, they decided to continue the tradition, and hoped to do so in the future.
“Having fun at school is important every year,” said Dr. Vandeven. “It’s always fun to see the kids’ faces light up.”
The last day before break always holds fun holiday parties with activities for everyone, and now it has special visitors as well.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.