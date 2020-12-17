What you need to know Dec. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, December 17.
Bundle up this morning, it is very cold.
Wake-up temps are in the low-to-mid 20s.
Light frost and light to patchy fog are also likely this morning.
This afternoon will be nicer with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Clouds will increase tonight.
Friday will be cloudy and slightly warmer in the upper 40s.
There are chances for rain on Saturday.
Next week afternoon highs will be warmer in the low-to-mid 50s, but colder air in the 30s return by Christmas.
- Two produce trucks hauling tomatoes and several other vehicles were involved in an early morning crash in Mississippi County, Missouri.
- Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas responded to an online petition about sexual violence on campus.
- Residents in West Frankfort are rallying around the creator of Candy Cane Lane as he battles COVID-19.
- An FDA advisory committee will meet Thursday to discuss whether to recommend emergency approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine, the one made by Moderna.
- Alaska state health officials have confirmed that a health worker suffered an allergic reaction to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
- Congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, $300 per week jobless checks, and $600 stimulus payments to most Americans.
- A highway construction project 20 years in the making in Sikeston is moving forward.
- Investigators in a Florida county said a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.
- Dozens of children who attended a tree lighting event in Georgia may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a pair performing as Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for the virus.
- A skidding truck nearly hits two EMS crew members on a slippery and snowy road in Pennsylvania.
