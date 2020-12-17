Union County Hospital receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union County Hospital officials received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 16.
Consistent with CDC guidance, the vaccine will be provided on a staggered schedule to physicians and staff caring for COVID-19 patients first.
“I am extremely excited to have the vaccine and that our staff and community can begin to turn the page on this pandemic. We have a highly dedicated group of professionals who have been on the frontlines for months now. I owe it to them to be a part of the team; to step up to the plate, set an example and take this vaccine,” Jim Farris, CEO of Union County Hospital said.
Charles Sanders, Chief Nursing Officer for the facility, explained, “This vaccine may be new to this virus, but vaccine development is not a new process. This vaccine has been created using known medical research and technology. We have a long way to go, but this is a major step on the road to ending this pandemic, and one we are excited about.”
The first doses of the vaccine in Illinois have been slated specifically for healthcare workers.
“With the approval of this vaccine and the pending approval of another, I hope we will start to see the vaccine become more common and, ultimately, see more people and communities protected from this virus and starting to heal from the far-reaching effects of a global pandemic. We are not out of the woods yet, not nearly. But I think we may have our guiding light,” said Farris.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.