Trucks hauling tomatoes, other vehicles involved in crash on I-57 in Mississippi Co., Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two produce trucks hauling tomatoes and several other vehicles were involved in an early morning crash in Mississippi County, Missouri on Thursday, December 17.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes on Interstate 57 at the 20 mile marker at 2:45 a.m.
According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office, the southbound lanes of I-57 are blocked and one truck driver is trapped.
Injuries are unknown at this time.
The sheriff’s office said tomatoes have spilled all over the interstate.
Multiple emergency and law enforcement crews are on the scene.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to find another route.
A detour route will be longer for drivers due to the closure of the U.S. 60/62 bridge. The bridge is located between Cairo, Ill. and Birds Point, Mo.
