Train hits truck in Lilbourn, Mo.

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Lilbourn woman was injured when the pick-up truck she was riding in was hit by a train on Wednesday afternoon, December 16.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Highway U at the railroad tracks in Lilbourn.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Patrick L. Carper, 46 of Lilbourn, drove his Dodge Ram truck into the path of an oncoming northbound Burlington Northern train.
The locomotive hit the truck.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene.
Carper was not hurt in the crash, but his passenger, 36-year-old Tabitha A. Fields, was transported to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injuries.
MSHP said Carper was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but Fields was not.
No one on the train was hurt.
MSHP reports that the crossing has operating lights, crossbars and bells.
The truck was totaled in the crash an towed from the scene.
The train was not damaged.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.