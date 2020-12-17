This Morning- 20s & Fog!

Cold temperatures in the low to mid 20s this morning with light to patchy fog. Light frost may also have formed on car windshields. Even though it is a cold morning, we will see better conditions this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies take over today but one last day with cold temps in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Clouds will increase tonight.
Friday clouds move in and temperatures warm back into the upper 40s.This will be followed by a low pressure system to our north bringing rain in the Heartland on Saturday. The good news is temperatures will still be on the rise heading into next week where we can expect the low to mid 50s! This will only last several days before a shot of very cold air brings us back into the 30s by Christmas.
-Lisa
