Southern Illinois Healthcare frontline workers receive first COVID-19 Vaccine

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -Southern Illinois Healthcare administered their first vaccinations Thursday morning.
One of the first to receive it was RN Nurse Glenda Mills of SIH Carbondale.
She said she wasn’t nervous and is relieved. “It was really exciting because a whole bunch of us were outside and they were cheering and celebrating just so happy to finally be to this point.”
Mills said this is not the end of the road, as doctors say darker months are ahead of us. “We still have to deal with the same situation I mean the patients are still going to be in the same conditions. But us personally got a little bit more protection on our side.”
She stated that some are skeptical, but as a frontline worker, its part of her job to help others understand about the vaccine. “Its kind of our job as nurses to educate people, and so they see us doing it, they see us doing better because of it. Hopefully that will encourage them to follow suit, and maybe we can finally get past this.”
Over 500 individuals have lost their lives in Southern Illinois due to COVID-19.
Mills said she hopes we can learn something form this horrific pandemic. “So its very important we don’t forget what were learning from this. This is going to happen again. We need to find a way to stop it next time.”
She stated there is so much burn out now with frontline workers, but she is proud of how here colleagues have handled the pandemic. “I’m excited that were finally to a point where were turning it around. I’m impressed with my coworkers, our physicians, the staff has been phenomenal in rallying together.”
SIH said that they will be able to vaccinate over 1,000 employees with this initial delivery.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.