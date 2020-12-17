SoutheastHEALTH releases COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital is the local distribution site for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The state of Missouri ships it there to be packaged and sent to other medical facilities in Southeast Missouri.
SoutheastHEALTH is defending its plan to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine in southeast Missouri as concerns are being raised about the process.
At Saint Francis Healthcare, President and CEO, Maryann Reese said her front line workers need the vaccination.
“Saint Francis Healthcare system and the region- we’re ready to get vaccine, we’re waiting for the vaccine,” Reese said.
President and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, Ken Bateman said the distribution is a complicated process that must be tested to ensure the safety of the vaccine.
“There’s paperwork that has to be filled out by the recipients and we have to make sure that we’ve administered and collected that information in an orderly way so that’s why we’re starting with Southeast and then we’re going to work with the other hospitals and other essential workers in the community,” Bateman said.
In a written release to KFVS, Southeast Health lays out a vaccination schedule that shows they will test their ability transfer the vaccine to other medical facilities December 18th with a delivery to Dexter. That’s when 90 employees at the Southeast Healthcare Center of Stoddard County will receive their vaccinations. Then 450 Southeast healthcare workers will get their shots on Monday.
Tuesday more SoutheastHEALTH employees will be vaccinated as well as the first 100 front line workers at Saint Francis Healthcare.
The Perry County Memorial Hospital employees will get the shots the next day as well as the remainder of Saint Francis workers.
Maryann Reese said they will be looking for other sources during this time.
“We simply need vaccines, we’re working diligently with any and all potential sources to get our vaccines. We’re not waiting, we cant wait until next week,” she said.
The first shipment of the vaccine to SoutheastHEALTH contained 2,925 doses. More are expected the week of December 21st. Hospital administrators are talking to other hospitals in the region to see their needs.
Some have told them they would be waiting for the Moderna vaccine.
